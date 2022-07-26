2 Texas Residents Are Now Millionaires After Claiming Major Lottery Prizes

Two Texans are now millionaires after claiming monster lottery prizes this week!

An Arlington resident claimed a $7.25 million annuitized jackpot prize in the Lotto Texas drawing from June 25, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (July 25). The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, chose the cash value option and will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K at 3950 Valley View Lane in Irving.

Another resident from Pasadena claimed a $1 million winning ticket from the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off ticket game. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Food Mart at 10901 W. Fairmont Parkway in La Porte.

There are two top prizes worth $1 million left in the Million Dollar Loteria game.

According to the Texas Lottery, only five residents have claimed lottery prizes, down from last month's 10 winners.