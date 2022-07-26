25 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Leos

Settled right between the emotional Cancer and the analytical Virgo sits the fiery Leo, the zodiac sign for all born between July 23 and August 22. Like the other fire signs Aries and Sagittarius, Leos are warm-hearted and filled with energy that essentially ensures they will be noticed. Latin for lion, which is also how the sign is depicted in art as well as the starry constellation, Leos can be full of passion, if a bit impatient, but inventive, generous and born to lead.

Because Leos tend to be creative, passionate and dramatic, as well as have a love of being admired, many celebrities are the perfect representation of this warm-hearted fire sign. From Madonna, whose personality sparked a new kind of pop star in the '80s, to Cara Delevingne's unique attitude to even the living legend himself Mick Jagger, Leos can be found standing center stage in basically any facet of entertainment.

Their fearless nature and desire to have a good time means you'll enjoy what they have to offer, whether its model walking down the runway, selling out stadium tours or dropping the biggest hit songs of the summer. Keep reading to see which of your favorite celebrities are proof that Leos are meant to bask in the spotlight.