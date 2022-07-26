25 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Leos

By Cate Groubert

July 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Settled right between the emotional Cancer and the analytical Virgo sits the fiery Leo, the zodiac sign for all born between July 23 and August 22. Like the other fire signs Aries and Sagittarius, Leos are warm-hearted and filled with energy that essentially ensures they will be noticed. Latin for lion, which is also how the sign is depicted in art as well as the starry constellation, Leos can be full of passion, if a bit impatient, but inventive, generous and born to lead.

Because Leos tend to be creative, passionate and dramatic, as well as have a love of being admired, many celebrities are the perfect representation of this warm-hearted fire sign. From Madonna, whose personality sparked a new kind of pop star in the '80s, to Cara Delevingne's unique attitude to even the living legend himself Mick Jagger, Leos can be found standing center stage in basically any facet of entertainment.

Their fearless nature and desire to have a good time means you'll enjoy what they have to offer, whether its model walking down the runway, selling out stadium tours or dropping the biggest hit songs of the summer. Keep reading to see which of your favorite celebrities are proof that Leos are meant to bask in the spotlight.

1 of 25
Madonna: August 16, 1958
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 25
Whitney Houston: August 9, 1963
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 25
Clairo: August 18, 1998
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
4 of 25
Martina McBride: July 29, 1966
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 25
Cara Delevingne: August 12, 1992
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 25
Taylor Momsen: July 26, 1993
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
7 of 25
The Rolling Stones Perform Live In Auckland
Mick Jagger: July 26, 1943
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 25
101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park And Allstate - Show
Demi Lovato: August 20, 1992
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 25
2016 iHeartCountry Festival At The Frank Erwin Center - Show
Zach Brown: July 31, 1978
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 25
Lennon Stella: August 13, 1999
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio
11 of 25
Jennifer Lopez: July 24, 1969
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 25
Finneas: July 30, 1997
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
13 of 25
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Kylie Jenner: August 10, 1997
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 25
Caruso's Palisades Village Opening Gala - Arrivals
Charlize Theron: August 7, 1975
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 25
Tony Bennett: Born August 3, 1926
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 25
2019 Webby Awards
Tierra Whack: August 11, 1995
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 25
Chris Hemsworth Launches TAG Heuer Autavia Collection
Chris Hemsworth: August 11, 1983
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 25
World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "See" - Red Carpet
Jason Momoa: August 1, 1979
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 25
The National Lottery's Team GB Homecoming Event At The SSE Arena, Wembley
Yungblud: August 5, 1998
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 25
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Shawn Mendes: August 8, 1998
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 25
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Lil Uzi Vert: July 31, 1995
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 25
Versace - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022
Dua Lipa: August 22, 1995
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 25
Kacey Musgraves Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour - Nashville, TN
Kacey Musgraves: August 21, 1988
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 25
Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
Joe Jonas: August 15, 1989
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 25
amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 - Show
Charli XCX: August 2, 1992
Photo: Getty Images
