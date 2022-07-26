7 Injured In Escalator 'Mishap' At Tennessee Aquarium

By Sarah Tate

July 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Several children received minor injuries during an incident involving an escalator at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga on Monday (July 25) afternoon.

According to WBIR, seven children participating in a summer camp were treated for minor injuries after at least a dozen were involved in an escalator "mishap" at the the aquarium around 1:45 p.m. Two of the kids were reportedly riding the escalator improperly, which ultimately led several others to fall over them.

Tennessee Aquarium spokesperson Thom Benson said two Aquarium EMTs arrived on scene and found seven kids on the floor and treated them for minor injuries ranging from abrasion and muscle aches to anxiety.

"The lead chaperone told our security team that the incident was caused by two children who were riding the escalator while seated on a step facing the bottom of the escalator," said Benson. "When they arrived at the top, these two toppled backwards and approximately 12 other children fell on top of the other two before the escalator stopped."

At least two of the children were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, one complaining of leg pains while the other described neck pains and dizziness.

Benson continued, "We are thankful that none of the injuries treated on site were serious and hope that no further treatment was required for the two children who sought additional care following this mishap."

As of Tuesday, no other information has been released.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.