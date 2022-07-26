7 Injured In Escalator 'Mishap' At Tennessee Aquarium

Several children received minor injuries during an incident involving an escalator at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga on Monday (July 25) afternoon.

According to WBIR, seven children participating in a summer camp were treated for minor injuries after at least a dozen were involved in an escalator "mishap" at the the aquarium around 1:45 p.m. Two of the kids were reportedly riding the escalator improperly, which ultimately led several others to fall over them.

Tennessee Aquarium spokesperson Thom Benson said two Aquarium EMTs arrived on scene and found seven kids on the floor and treated them for minor injuries ranging from abrasion and muscle aches to anxiety.

"The lead chaperone told our security team that the incident was caused by two children who were riding the escalator while seated on a step facing the bottom of the escalator," said Benson. "When they arrived at the top, these two toppled backwards and approximately 12 other children fell on top of the other two before the escalator stopped."

At least two of the children were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, one complaining of leg pains while the other described neck pains and dizziness.

Benson continued, "We are thankful that none of the injuries treated on site were serious and hope that no further treatment was required for the two children who sought additional care following this mishap."

As of Tuesday, no other information has been released.