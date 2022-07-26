BTS Fans Can Now Stay In Same House The Band Filmed Their Reality Show

BTS superfans will now have a special opportunity to stay in the same house the K-Pop stars lived in as they filmed their reality show. Airbnb is giving two fans the chance to stay in the same house where BTS filmed season 2 of In The Soop BTS in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Guests will be able to enjoy all of the features and amenities added so that none of the seven BTS members ever got bored. The "About this space" section on the listing says guests will be able to partake in activities like, "Reading books in the study like RM," and "Taking a more creative approach and strumming guitars like SUGA, snapping selfies with a Polaroid like J-hope or painting on a canvas as V does." The house comes with an outdoor pool with a unicorn-shaped float, a basketball court, a karaoke machine, and a sound system complete will all of BTS's albums.