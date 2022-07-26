BTS Fans Can Now Stay In Same House The Band Filmed Their Reality Show

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

BTS superfans will now have a special opportunity to stay in the same house the K-Pop stars lived in as they filmed their reality show. Airbnb is giving two fans the chance to stay in the same house where BTS filmed season 2 of In The Soop BTS in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Guests will be able to enjoy all of the features and amenities added so that none of the seven BTS members ever got bored. The "About this space" section on the listing says guests will be able to partake in activities like, "Reading books in the study like RM," and "Taking a more creative approach and strumming guitars like SUGA, snapping selfies with a Polaroid like J-hope or painting on a canvas as V does." The house comes with an outdoor pool with a unicorn-shaped float, a basketball court, a karaoke machine, and a sound system complete will all of BTS's albums.

Lucky fans who get to stay at the house will also have catered food that is BTS approved including one of the group's favorite dishes, charcoal grilled Korean beef. According to TMZ, the band has previously called the food, "the best taste in the universe."

The guests will be chosen by Airbnb in a raffle next month. To enter, fans will need to be $7 per entry in honor of BTS' seven members. Entries for the booking open up on August 1st. For more information, click here.

BTS
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.