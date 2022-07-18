J-Hope Says BTS Are 'Definitely' Not On Hiatus

BTS member J-Hope has confirmed that the group is "definitely" not on hiatus. In June, the band announced that they would be taking a break from the group to focus on their solo careers. While it was widely reported that the group would be taking an indefinite hiatus, shocking the music world, their label released a statement soon after clarifying that they would still be a group during these solo endeavors.

Now, in a recent interview with Variety for his new debut solo album Jack in The Box, J-Hope is doubling down. "When we talked about the temporary break, or focusing on solo projects, we really just were trying to be honest with how we feel and what we want to pursue going forward," he told the publication. “I was a little surprised that people took it in a different way than how we expected them to receive or understand that news. I think there was a little bit of loss in translation as we conveyed that message. And definitely we’re not on hiatus. The team is going to remain active. We just learned a lot and we grew together as a team over the last decade.”

RM also chimed in last month explaining that the perception BTS was disbanding was caused by "aggressive keywords taken out of context" and those "misinterpretations" about the band's future "left a bitter feeling in my heart."

J-Hope went on, “Although we grew together and we worked together as a team for the last 10 years, now perhaps it is our time to grow and to pursue what we wanted to do as individuals and focus more on personal growth." He assured fans, "But that does not mean we are putting a stop on BTS group projects, of course.”