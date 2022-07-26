California Man Ticketed After Curb Repainted While Car Was Parked

A man from San Francisco is fighting a parking ticket after an unexpected incident that occurred in the neighborhood that he had been parking in for 25 years. According to ABC7, the curb that he was parked by was repainted while he was parked. When he initially parked, he was within legal limits of the red line. When he returned to his car to find the ticket, he noticed that the red line had since been repainted.

Jeff Jolly told ABC7 that he has lived in the Russian Hill neighborhood with his wife for over two decades. There is always one space left over on the corner beside Larkin and Union Street that has not caused Jolly any problems before. In fact, the pair park there quite often.

"We came out and we were walking up from the store, and I noticed the ticket on my car," Jeff's wife Desiree explained to ABC7.

The fine was for $180 dollars. Despite the new line that was painted carefully around their tire, the couple is being fined for a faded red line that cannot be found in any past Google image searches of the area. It is now up to the city citation clerk to decide if the ticket is valid. A decision regarding the ticket will be made within the next 60 days.