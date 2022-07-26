The Dallas Love Field Airport shooting suspect has a lengthy rap sheet and also previously told police she was married to Chris Brown.

At around 11 a.m. Monday (July 25), the suspect allegedly changed her clothes in an airport bathroom, drew her weapon near a ticketing counter and shot the ceiling. A Dallas Police officer engaged with the suspect, fired their weapon and struck the woman in her lower extremities, the Dallas Police Department said. No officers or passengers were injured. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

The 37-year-old suspect has previously faced charges of arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting, according to FOX News. Judges deemed the woman "incompetent to stand trial," however, and the cases were dismissed as she was referred to mental health services. Last year, a judge ruled the suspect was not a danger to others.

In April 2021, the woman allegedly pulled a gun on a hotel front desk clerk. After the incident, she gave police Chris Brown's address. In another incident two years prior, the suspect was arrested in Mesquite in front of a house that was on fire, which she told police she intentionally set ablaze "I am God’s prophet, and I need an attorney, but I’m basically letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire," she reportedly told police. She also said she would not provide any other details to police until she could speak with her husband, Chris Brown, who she was not married to.