Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claimed To Be Chris Brown's Wife

By Dani Medina

July 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Dallas Love Field Airport shooting suspect has a lengthy rap sheet and also previously told police she was married to Chris Brown.

At around 11 a.m. Monday (July 25), the suspect allegedly changed her clothes in an airport bathroom, drew her weapon near a ticketing counter and shot the ceiling. A Dallas Police officer engaged with the suspect, fired their weapon and struck the woman in her lower extremities, the Dallas Police Department said. No officers or passengers were injured. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

The 37-year-old suspect has previously faced charges of arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting, according to FOX News. Judges deemed the woman "incompetent to stand trial," however, and the cases were dismissed as she was referred to mental health services. Last year, a judge ruled the suspect was not a danger to others.

In April 2021, the woman allegedly pulled a gun on a hotel front desk clerk. After the incident, she gave police Chris Brown's address. In another incident two years prior, the suspect was arrested in Mesquite in front of a house that was on fire, which she told police she intentionally set ablaze "I am God’s prophet, and I need an attorney, but I’m basically letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire," she reportedly told police. She also said she would not provide any other details to police until she could speak with her husband, Chris Brown, who she was not married to.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.