Here's The Best Place For Camping In Florida

Immersing yourself in nature can soothe the soul, and no other activity does it better than camping. Not only is it an enjoyable activity, but it can be good for you, too, according to Utah State University.

"Benefits include relationship building, opportunities to learn and develop new skills, unplugging and getting away from screens, connecting with nature, stress reduction, and increasing physical fitness," researchers say. "The physical demands of backpacking, setting up tents and making camp, hiking, fishing, and exploring nature certainly count as exercise which contributes to our overall health and well-being."

Many people immediately think about the woods when it comes to camping, but it's not your only option. People also flock to deserts, beaches, mountains, canyons, and other terrains to pop their tents.

If you're wondering about the best camping spot near you, Travel + Leisure got you covered. They found the best campsite in every state, including Florida. Their pick for the Sunshine State is...

Cayo Costa State Park!

Writers also explained why they picked this location:

"This barrier island is a true escape, a car-less outpost accessible only by boat with more than nine miles of pristine beach. Spend your days kayaking along the coast, biking inland trails, or scanning for manatees and dolphins, then wave the day trippers goodbye and crash in one of 30 primitive campsites where the rhythm of the surf will lull you to sleep."

