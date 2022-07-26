Michigan Restaurant Closes Early Due To 'Rude' And 'Arrogant' Guests

A Northern Michigan restaurant chose to close their kitchen early during one of the business night of the year due to "rude" and "arrogant" customers, according to a Facebook post.

East Park Tavern in Charlevoix was celebrating the 92nd annual Venetian Festival in the downtown area when General Manager Larah Moore decided to close down the kitchen. She posted a sign on the door that read, "Due to the mistreatment of our servers, our kitchen is closed." She explained her decision in a Facebook post, stating her staff had "taken a beating" all week and that last night was the "last straw." She explained there were "too many rude comments. Too many arrogant individuals acting like they can throw money at us to get their way. Too many cocky jerks."

"No one gets to treat my staff like trash," Moore continued, going on to praise and defend her employees. "They are the absolute shining stars in my life and I love and appreciate the hell out of the few of them that I am lucky enough to have. If you push your servers, watch them start to push back. We are here to ensure great food, drinks and quality of your time spent with us. We are not here to be abused. We will not tolerate that anymore."