Monkeypox Cases Rise In Minnesota, WHO Declares Global Heath Emergency

The Minnesota Department of Health reported yesterday (July 25) there are 20 confirmed cases of monkeypox statewide, according to KARE 11 News. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has deemed monkeypox a global health emergency.

Monkeypox cases are rising rapidly, and cases are expected to continue rising. Dr. Beth Thielen, assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical School, said there are now 16,000 cases of monkeypox globally, spanning over 70 countries that don't usually see monkeypox, like the U.S. Thielen also noted that Minnesota's 20 cases are low compared to other states like New York, where officials report there are more than 800 cases.

What makes the outbreak unique is the degree to which it has spread through person-to-person contact.

"The very signature features of monkeypox is that it causes a skin rash," Thielen, said. "Over time, they typically move into something that looks like a blister... There's lots of virus in those skin lesions and if you contact someone who has an active rash, that can be a way in which the virus can spread person-to-person."

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, Thielen suggests avoiding touching anyone who is infected and avoiding sharing things like towels.

"It's really critical that people, if they have a new rash, that they get in to see a health care provider and even more importantly that they advocate for testing," Thielen said.