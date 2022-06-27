Monkeypox Has Arrived In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has reported the first case of monkeypox in Minnesota.

The organization reported a presumptive case of the virus in an adult in the Twin Cities area, who is now receiving outpatient care. They believe the individual was exposed to the virus while traveling abroad. Initial testing was done on Saturday (June 25) at the MDH Public Health Laboratory. In addition, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta is performing confirmatory testing and the MDH is conducting contact tracing with local health partners to identify anyone who may be at risk.

“The virus does not easily spread between people with casual contact, but transmission can occur through contact with infectious sores and body fluids; contaminated items, such as clothing or bedding; or through respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact,” according to MDH.

As of June 24, the CDC has reported 201 cases of monkeypox in 26 other states, and more than 4,100 cases have been reported across the globe. “While the threat of monkeypox generally remains low, it’s important that everyone be aware of this disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they believe they have symptoms,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.