Ohio Medical Helicopter Crashes En Route To Fatal Car Collision

A medical helicopter crashed in southwest Ohio this morning (July 26) while on its way to a fatal car accident, according to KKTV.

A CareFlight helicopter reportedly went down near the site of the wreck it was responding to after it clipped a power line. One person on board the helicopter was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The two others sustained minor injuries and did not require treatment.

The original crash involved two pickup trucks in Butler County. The car accident left one dead and at least three injured. Three CareFlight helicopters were initially dispatched to the collision, but two were called back. It's unclear if the helicopter that went down was one of the ones being rerouted.

CareFlight released the following statement to FOX Cincinnati regarding the crash:

“Early this morning, a CareFlight helicopter operated by Air Methods Corp. responding to a vehicle accident in Butler County contacted wires and experienced a hard landing. The patient was not on board the aircraft, and the three crew were able to safely exit the aircraft. The crew has been taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Air Methods has contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, and will be working through the investigation process with these agencies. The safety of patients and crew is of the utmost importance to us. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in this incident.”