Texas Drought 'Likely To Worsen,' Breaks 10-Year Record

The state of Texas is currently experiencing its largest area of drought in more than 10 years, reported MyHighPlains.com.

The Texas Water Development Board's "water Weekly" outlook notes that over 57 percent of Texas was considered to be under "extreme" or "worse' drought conditions.

The most recent map from the US drought monitor shows that most of Texas' panhandle has been experiencing "moderate" drought conditions at best. It's been experiencing "severe" or "extreme" drought conditions at the most common.

The report states:

"Drought conditions are likely to worsen over the next few months. The National Weather Service anticipates that almost the entire state will be experiencing drought by the end of October. But a good monsoon season is expected to keep the far tip of west Texas drought free."

Residents in the City of Amarillo have been asked to cut back on water usage.