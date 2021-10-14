Here's What Utah's Snow Storms Are Doing To The Ongoing Drought

Utah has recently experienced its first big snow storm of the season. But, is it helping the ongoing drought that's been ravaging the state's water supply?

FOX 13 SLC reported that the winter storms are showing signs of hope in making a dent in the drought.

The water year began on October 1st of 2021 and will run through September 30th of 2022. With early rainfall and snow storms, state water experts are hopeful that it's all a good sign.

Laura Haskell, the drought coordinator for the Utah Division of Water Resources, said, "Last water year, we started the year with record dry soils."

This year, it's starting off with snow. Haskell said, "When snow melts, the first place it's going to go is down into the ground. If there is already water in the ground, more of it will run off and go where we want it to go."

So how much more water does Utah need to be at a normal level?

Haskell explained, "We are about 40 percent in debt starting the water year. We need 100 percent plus that 40 percent to be average."