These Are California's Best Beach Bars

By Logan DeLoye

July 26, 2022

Beer Glass On Table By Beach
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, a refreshing beverage during a long day at the beach is all you need. There are many bars located just off of the sand that provide that, and so much more! Lining the California coast, these bars are rated as some of the best beach bars in the Golden State.

According to a list compiled by California Beaches, the best beach bars in the entire state include Guava Beach Bar & Grill in San Diego, The Kraken in Encinitas, and Belmont Brewing Company in Long Beach.

Here is what California Beaches had to say about these popular beach bars:

Guava Beach Bar & Grill:

"You’ll find the Guava Beach Bar, a laid back sports bar, in Mission Beach. They’re known for their lively atmosphere, weekend brunch, and happy hour, which is Monday Friday from 3-6 PM and features 50% off all drinks."

The Kraken:

"The Kraken has won numerous local awards, and it’s known as the place to go for live music and dancing in the area. Plus, it’s located in the beautiful Cardiff-by-the-Sea community."

Belmont Brewing Company:

"Long Beach is full of beautiful beachside bars, and the Belmont Brewing Company happens to be the oldest operating brewpub in Southern California. Enjoy a top notch point on their seaside outdoor patio."

For an extended list of bars visit HERE.

