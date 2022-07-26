This Is Arizona's Best 'Unknown' Place To Visit

It's easy to forget how many beautiful places there are right here in the state to visit. While some of the most popular travel spots are well-known and visited often, others may be a bit more hidden.

Via Travelers compiles a list of the 31 best unknown places to visit in the US. The website states, "The hidden cities and towns in the US are smaller, not as crowded, and take a bit more exploring than popular destinations."

Two Arizona places landed on the list: Sedona and Oracle.

The website says that Sedona has "plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy such as hiking, biking, horseback riding, and ATVing." The website states, "You can also explore the town’s history by visiting the Sedona Heritage Museum or taking a Jeep tour of the red rocks."

Oracle, which is right outside of Tucson, is not only lesser know, but super unique with the Biosphere 2. The website states, "Biosphere 2 has a mock ocean to promote coral reef conservation and building. In addition, they have a space exploration habitat that is so close to what Mars and the moon may be like, that NASA used it."

Click here to check out the full list of the 31 best unknown places to visit in the US.