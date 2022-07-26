This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Massachusetts

Mark Wahlberg is being credited as the most famous celebrity from the state of Massachusetts.

FamilyMinded.com put together a list of the most famous celebrities from every state, which included the Dorchester actor as Massachusetts' top choice.

"With his brother’s help (Donnie [Wahlberg] was a member of New Kids on the Block), Walhberg started a new career as a popular bad-boy rapper and model," Family Minded's Liz Sinclair wrote. "He switched to acting and began to take on a range of roles, from comedy to thrillers, in movies such as Three Kings, The Perfect Storm (for which he could use his native Boston accent), Planet of the Apes and I Heart Huckabees.'

"Wahlberg also has produced popular TV series such as Boardwalk Empire and Entourage."

Here is FamilyMinded's full list of the most famous celebrities from every state: