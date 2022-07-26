This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
July 26, 2022
Mark Wahlberg is being credited as the most famous celebrity from the state of Massachusetts.
FamilyMinded.com put together a list of the most famous celebrities from every state, which included the Dorchester actor as Massachusetts' top choice.
"With his brother’s help (Donnie [Wahlberg] was a member of New Kids on the Block), Walhberg started a new career as a popular bad-boy rapper and model," Family Minded's Liz Sinclair wrote. "He switched to acting and began to take on a range of roles, from comedy to thrillers, in movies such as Three Kings, The Perfect Storm (for which he could use his native Boston accent), Planet of the Apes and I Heart Huckabees.'
"Wahlberg also has produced popular TV series such as Boardwalk Empire and Entourage."
Here is FamilyMinded's full list of the most famous celebrities from every state:
- Alabama- Octavia Spencer
- Alaska- Jewel
- Arizona- Emma Stone
- Arkansas- Billy Bob Thornton
- California- Kim Kardashian
- Colorado- Tim Allen
- Connecticut- Seth MacFarlane
- Delaware- Ryan Phillippe
- Florida- Ariana Grande
- Georgia- Dakota Fanning
- Hawaii- Jason Momoa
- Idaho- Aaron Paul
- Illinois- Melissa McCarthy
- Indiana- Brendan Fraser
- Iowa- Ashton Kutcher
- Kansas- Janelle Monáe
- Kentucky- Jennifer Lawrence
- Louisiana- Reese Witherspoon
- Maine- Patrick Dempsey
- Maryland- Anna Faris
- Massachusetts- Mark Wahlberg
- Michigan- Michael Moore
- Minnesota- Garrison Keilor
- Mississippi- Oprah Winfrey
- Missouri- Jon Hamm
- Montana- Michelle Williams
- Nebraska- Hilary Swank
- Nevada- Matthew Gray Gubler
- New Hampshire- John Irving
- New Jersey- Bruce Springsteen
- New Mexico- Neil Patrick Harris
- New York- Jerry Seinfeld
- North Carolina- Evan Rachel Wood
- North Dakota- Josh Duhamel
- Ohio- Halle Berry
- Oklahoma- Ron Howard
- Oregon- Ty Burrell
- Pennsylvania- Will Smith
- Rhode Island- Cormac McCarthy
- South Carolina- Viola Davis
- South Dakota- Tom Brokaw
- Tennessee- Dolly Parton
- Texas- Beyoncé Knowles
- Utah- Robert Redford
- Vermont- Zosia Mamet
- Virginia- Sandra Bullock
- Washington- Rainn Wilson
- West Virginia- Chris Sarandon
- Wisconsin- Mark Ruffalo
- Wyoming- Matthew Fox