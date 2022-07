This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Pennsylvania

Will Smith is being credited as the most famous celebrity from the state of Pennsylvania.

FamilyMinded.com put together a list of the most famous celebrities from every state, which included the Philadelphia rapper, actor and entrepreneur as Pennsylvania's top choice.

"Still a proud son of the City of Brotherly Love, Smith now owns a share of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team," Family Minded's Liz Sinclair wrote.

Here is FamilyMinded's full list of the most famous celebrities from every state: