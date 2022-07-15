This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
July 15, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study.
GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state.
Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17 ghost and 221 UFO sightings.
Pennsylvania also ranks as the common state for ghost sightings with a total of 2,239 reported and seventh among UFO sightings with 4,592 reported.
Vermont (+78,600 odds) was ranked as the most likely state to spot a supernatural.
Here's the full list of the most supernatural cities in Pennsylvania:
- Pittsburgh- 238 sightings (17 ghost and 221 UFO)
- Philadelphia- 235 sightings (14 ghost and 221 UFO)
- Reading- 23 sightings (23 ghost and 85 UFO)
- Allentown- 82 sightings (13 ghost and 69 UFO)
- York- 77 sightings (14 ghost and 63 UFO)
- Erie- 76 sightings (9 ghost and 67 UFO)
- Lancaster- 72 sightings (14 ghost and 58 UFO)
- Harrisburg- 70 sightings (5 ghost and 65 UFO)
- Gettysburg- 59 sightings (44 ghost and 15 UFO)
- Johnstown- 47 sightings (12 ghost and 35 UFO)
- Easton- 43 sightings (6 ghost and 37 UFO)
- Williamsport- 42 sightings (9 ghost and 33 UFO)
- West Chester- 40 sightings (2 ghost and 38 UFO)
- Mechanicsburg- 39 sightings (10 ghost and 29 UFO)
- Pottstown- 38 sightings (12 ghost and 26 UFO)