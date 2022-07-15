This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study.

GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state.

Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17 ghost and 221 UFO sightings.

Pennsylvania also ranks as the common state for ghost sightings with a total of 2,239 reported and seventh among UFO sightings with 4,592 reported.

Vermont (+78,600 odds) was ranked as the most likely state to spot a supernatural.

Here's the full list of the most supernatural cities in Pennsylvania: