This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

July 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the "weirdest" and most interesting roadside attraction in each state, including an otherworldly spot right here in South Carolina. According to the site:

"Sometimes weird is good. After all, how boring would like be if everything was 'normal?' The U.S. has quite a few oddities, many of which are best explored on a road trip."

So what is the "weirdest" roadside attraction in South Carolina?

UFO Welcome Center

Located in Bowman, the UFO Welcome Center, complete with a flying saucer, stands waiting to introduce extraterrestrial life to what Earth has to offer, showing that good Southern Hospitality isn't just for the human race. Here's what Trips To Discover had to say:

"A tourist curiosity in the backyard of a local resident's home, the UFO Welcome Center was built by Jody Pendarvis, who decided that any aliens who touched down in the area needed a welcoming spot to rest upon arrival. The 42-foot-wide flying saucer is made of plastic, fiberglass, and wood."

Check out the full list here to see the most interesting roadside attractions in each state.

