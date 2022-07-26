Twitter Reacts To Popular Ice Cream Being Discontinued

Klondike officially announced the discontinuation of the Choco Taco on Monday (July 25).

The company responded to several Twitter users amid speculation that the popular ice cream bar was being discontinued due to its decision to slim down its portfolios to meet the demand of more popular items amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco," Klondike posted on its verified account. "We know this may be very disappointing, and hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen treats!"

"Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs," the company added in a response to severalTwitter users. "Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide."