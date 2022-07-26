Twitter Reacts To Popular Ice Cream Being Discontinued

By Jason Hall

July 26, 2022

7-11 Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary
Photo: Getty Images

Klondike officially announced the discontinuation of the Choco Taco on Monday (July 25).

The company responded to several Twitter users amid speculation that the popular ice cream bar was being discontinued due to its decision to slim down its portfolios to meet the demand of more popular items amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco," Klondike posted on its verified account. "We know this may be very disappointing, and hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen treats!"

"Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs," the company added in a response to severalTwitter users. "Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide."

The official announcement led to "Choco Taco" trending throughout Monday as even more fans of the ice cream bar expressed their sadness over the decision.

A representative for Klondike told CNN that fans of the Choco Taco could still likely find them as ice cream truck vendors and stores sell their remaining inventory.

The Choco Taco was introduced in the early 1980s as an item sold exclusively on ice cream trucks before Unilever, Klondike's parent company, later distributed it in stores as well.

Inventor Alan Drazen credited the Choco Taco as offering a unique ice cream-eating experience while discussing the legacy of the dessert in a 2016 story by Eater.

"When you eat a sugar cone, you generally eat the nuts, chocolate, and ice cream on the top," Drazen said. "With the Choco Taco you're getting the ice cream, cone, nuts, and chocolate with just about every bite." 

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.