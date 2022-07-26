Uh… Is The Stock Market Broken?

In other words, buy low and sell high, if it is financially practical of course. The two agreed that sticking to your financial plan is important especially during a bear market.

“This is just a slight change to the behavior you're already doing,” Joel added. “We’re not telling you to pull the emergency brake and go in reverse.”

The hosts also advise against checking the stock ticker multiple times a day or even once daily. This can cause anxiety and may cause investors to act on emotion rather than logic.

Another crucial element to add to your stock portfolio, if you haven’t already, is to diversify your investments. As Matt puts it, diversifying your portfolio may seem boring, but it's one of the smartest plays in the stock market playbook. He added that it’s easier to stomach the losses of the market overall than in a trendy stock you bet everything on.

For example, the pair discussed the story of the ARKK Exchange Traded Fund that was extremely popular during the early days of the pandemic. Short-term investments began making a lot of money, which drew new investors and in turn raised prices. However, the fund isn’t giving those same sky-high returns and investors who bet everything on the fund lost big.

“People were excited. They wanted to participate and be a part of the next big investor fund,” Matt said. “Diversification though, can be boring on the way up, but a life saver on the way down. People who invested everything in that (ARKK) fund are understandably freaking out right now because of the roller coaster ride they have been on.”

