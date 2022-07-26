WATCH: Bear Enters Georgia Shopping Mall, Waits For Doors To Open

A shopping mall in Alpharetta had a very unexpected customer on Sunday afternoon. According to WSB-TV, a bear cub entered the Avalon Shopping Mall in North Fulton when all of the shops were already closed. It attempted to open the door to a few of the shops in the mall without prevail before finding its way to the only open attraction. One man who was there to watch a movie at the cinema caught the bear on video.

“I said, I got to get video of this because no one is going to believe I saw a bear at the mall,” Joakima Douglas shared with WSB-TV.