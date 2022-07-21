WATCH: Georgia Fast Food Manager Knocked Out During Parking Lot Brawl

A large group of people began throwing punches outside of a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen off of Fischer's Crossing in Sharpsburg last weekend, and four suspects have just been arrested as a result. According to FOX5, the 65-year-old manager of the restaurant came out to try and stop the fight. He was dragged into the parking lot and knocked unconscious.

Camera footage captured the fight breaking out at the front door of the restaurant. Viewers can see a few people fighting and then multiple people joining in. The manager is seen in a red shirt entering the brawl, only to be knocked to the ground. FOX5 detailed that Donniesha Green, Tauzhanae Williams, Demarius Lovette, and Michael West were all arrested and charged for being involved in the fight. Demarius Lovette and Michael West were employees of the restaurant. It was Lovette's first day on the job.

Coweta County deputies were called to the scene on two different instances. There were two separate fights started between restaurant employees and family members. Deputies mentioned that verbal disputes had been going on for awhile before any physical fight broke out. 12 people joined the fist fight before it was broken up by police.