Watch: Fivio Foreign Puts Ma$e's Business Practices On Blast

“The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that s**t. You bugging,'” Fivio said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good,’ so I just signed it. Advance was $5,000.”



That $5,000 barely lasted for two weeks, but Fivio admitted that it was a lot of money to him at the time. He also told Gillie da Kid and Wallo that he knew nothing about the music industry when he signed and expected that Ma$e knew more than he did. The "City of Gods" rapper also said that Ma$e tried to "fake explain" the terms of his contract when he signed.



“I’m in a better situation now," Fivio said. "He gets what he gets, like, whatever he gets but I control all my money and s**t like that.”



Since signing the deal, Fivio Foreign has moved up in the rap food chain following the success of his 2019 hit "Big Drip." He's gone on to work with Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Drake, Lil Baby and plenty more, which has driven up his price tag significantly.



However, it's interesting to hear the details about Fivio's deal when Ma$e has accused Diddy of making equally shady moves during his time at Bad Boy. His beef with Diddy still continues today after he previously dissed him in his first song in two years "Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha" and blamed him for technical difficulties during his set at Lovers & Friends Festival earlier this year.



Watch Fivio Foreign on Million Dollaz Worth of Game below.



