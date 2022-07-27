16 Texas Residents Win At Least $10,000 In Latest Mega Millions Drawing

By Dani Medina

July 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

As the Mega Millions jackpot continues to soar, some Texans are a little bit richer.

In the July 26 drawing, the winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66 with Mega Ball 15. While no one matched all the numbers, a few Texas residents were lucky enough to match four of the winning numbers and the Mega Ball to win a couple grand, according to the Texas Lottery.

Sixteen residents won at least $10,000 in the drawing while seven of those Megaplied, meaning their prizes could be up to $30,000. In total, over 580,000 Texas residents won at least $2 in the drawing. Across the U.S., nine people won $1 million each and just one person Megaplied to win $3 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CT. Currently, the jackpot sits at an estimated $1.02 billion, the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game's history.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.