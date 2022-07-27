'Aggressive' Drunk Man Tries To Kick Out Plane Windows On Flight To L.A

Passengers seated in the economy cabin on board a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Los Angeles on Tuesday watched a very unexpected event unfold in mid-air. According to Daily Mail, one passenger had a little too much to drink and took matters to "another level" after disagreeing with a flight attendant. He tried to physically fight the flight attendant three times during the flight before things really got out of hand. After threatening the airline employee, the passenger fell asleep, only to wake up and immediately cause more trouble.

Daily Mail detailed the passenger going on a "rampage" when he awoke. The commotion was so aggressive that it caused a female passenger sitting near the man to drop her baby. The man then tried to kick the windows out of the plane. When he did this, a group of Marines seated in the cabin piled on top of him to put an end the situation.

Once the situation was under control, the plane diverted to Utah. The man was escorted off of the plane and taken into custody before making it to his destination. He was flying with his family and they were also escorted off of the plane in Salt Lake City. Charges against the man will be filed today.