WATCH: 'Crazed' Person Attacks Los Angeles Street Vendor

A woman who ordered a burrito from a street vendor in Harvard Park was told that she would have to wait for her food, and responded violently. According to KTLA, the woman began spitting on the vendors' food and dumping food onto the ground that was already prepared. She then proceeded to attack and chase one of the workers who told her that she would have to wait for her food.

A few of the street vendors located in Southern Los Angeles are there illegally. When attacks like this happen, they do not feel as though they are able to speak out about it due to the circumstances. KTLA mentioned that Bertha, the worker who was attacked, said that she was scared but that she was still going to work on the streets because she needs to make money.