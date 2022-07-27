Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes To JoJo Siwa For 'Rude' Interaction

According to Cameron Bure, JoJo didn't think her video was going to cause such a fuss in the press and called it a "silly TikTok trend," adding that she "didn't think it was a big deal." The 46-year-old then asked why JoJo deemed her the "rudest celebrity" she's met.

"Because I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and that went really great,' and [JoJo] goes, 'Yeah! It was really great! You were super nice and all of that,'" noted Cameron Bure. "She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her." She went on, "But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, "Can I have a picture with you?" and you said to me, "Not right now." And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

Cameron Bure went on to apologize to JoJo and got an understanding reply from the YouTuber. "You weren't even mean!" she reportedly said. "And I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11."

The actress concluded by telling her followers that "our words and our actions matter," before confirming that she and JoJo are "all good and there's no drama. That's the tea."