JoJo Siwa Says Candace Cameron Bure Is The 'Rudest Celebrity' She's Met

JoJo Siwa has some unfortunate news for Full House fans. In a new TikTok, JoJo revealed that Candace Cameron Bure, best known for playing D.J. on the beloved sitcom, is the rudest celebrity she's ever met.

The news came on July 24th as JoJo answered various questions about celebrities she's met. Instead of verbally answering the questions, the star would show photos of the celebrity on her phone as prompts like "Rudest celebrity I've met...." came up. Glamour points out the two stars likely met when they both appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2019. JoJo also attended the 2016 premiere of Netflix's reboot Fuller House.