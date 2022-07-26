JoJo Siwa Says Candace Cameron Bure Is The 'Rudest Celebrity' She's Met
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 26, 2022
JoJo Siwa has some unfortunate news for Full House fans. In a new TikTok, JoJo revealed that Candace Cameron Bure, best known for playing D.J. on the beloved sitcom, is the rudest celebrity she's ever met.
The news came on July 24th as JoJo answered various questions about celebrities she's met. Instead of verbally answering the questions, the star would show photos of the celebrity on her phone as prompts like "Rudest celebrity I've met...." came up. Glamour points out the two stars likely met when they both appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2019. JoJo also attended the 2016 premiere of Netflix's reboot Fuller House.
@itsjojosiwa
Pool day = exposed hahahha♬ stir fry sped up - speed songs <3
It wasn't all negative though. JoJo also answered prompts about her celebrity crush, the celebrity she's ever met, and even the nicest celebrity she's met. JoJo revealed that the nicest celebrity she's ever met is Miley Cyrus. In fact, JoJo released a whole blog about meeting the singer in 2020 and included "*Best Day of My Life*" in the title.
JoJo went on to reveal that her celebrity crush is Zendaya, the coolest celebrity she's met is Elton John, and the celebrity who did her dirty is SpongeBob Squarepants from the popular Nickelodeon show.