Come Face To Face With A Demogorgon At The 'Stranger Things' Store In Texas

If you've ever wanted to visit Hawkins, now's your chance.

A handful of Stranger Things stores have popped up across the U.S. and Europe — and Texas is on the map. Dallas is now home to an "official" retail location where you can explore some of the show's iconic locations, buy some merch and play interactive games.

You might even come face to face with a Demogorgon!

To visit the Stranger Things store, you'll want to reserve a spot before heading over to any location, which includes only Chicago and Paris, France, at the moment. Time slots are available every 30 minutes, with the last time slot available half an hour before close. All ages are welcome, but the exhibit recommends you be at least 13 years old.

It's free to reserve a ticket.

The Stranger Things Store is open at the Grapevine Mall in Dallas from May 21 through August 14. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more details or to reserve a spot, click here.