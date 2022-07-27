Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Apologizes For Using 'Offensive' Slur

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apologized Tuesday (July 26) for using a "derogatory slur" during a press conference.

Jones used a height-related slur used to describe little people when he spoke about late team executive, Larry Lacewell, according to NBC News. The scouting director died in May at 85 years old.

"I’m going to get me somebody, a (M-word), to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping at practice with us. But here it is to Lace ― really, and I’m serious about that," Jones said.

In a statement later that day, Jones said, "Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize."

Nonprofit organization Little People of America says the term Jones used should never be used because it is considered a "derogatory slur to refer to people of short stature," according to Yahoo! News. The group said, "The dwarfism community has voiced that they prefer to be referred to as dwarfs, little people, people of short stature or having dwarfism, or simply, and most preferably, by their given name."