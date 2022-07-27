Eddie Vedder Uses Pearl Jam's VMA Trophies As A Doorstop

Apparently Flea isn't the only rock star who uses his awards in unconventional ways.

During a recent interview (via Consequence), Pop Evil singer Leigh Kakaty recalled a visit to Eddie Vedder's house where he noticed an MTV Video Music Award wedged under the door.

“I’ll tell you one story that’s my favorite because I try to be respectful,” he said, “but I looked at him and said, ‘I want to see your swag room.’ He goes, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘I’m talking about your Pearl Jam platinum, 50 bazillion sold, blah, blah blah.’"

“He laughs at me and kind of ignores me,” Kakaty continued. “So, we go walk in. He shows me the indoor basketball court that he’s got — in the center of the court is The Who logo — and we start walking up these stairs… and I’m like, ‘Stoooop, is that an MTV Moonman?’ And it’s broken to pieces and he’s got it as a doorstop. And so he looks at me and says, ‘Ahh. Obviously, you know what I think of MTV.'”

Pearl Jam famously won four VMAs for "Jeremy" in 1993 (Video of the Year, Best Group Video, Best Metal/Hard Rock Video, and Best Direction).