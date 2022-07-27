Florida Man Drives Stolen Truck To Space Force Base, Warns About Aliens

By Zuri Anderson

July 27, 2022

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle to the Space Force base to warn the government about supernatural occurrences, according to WFLA.

Corey Johnson, a 29-year-old Ocala resident, is accused of stealing a Ford F-150 from Riviera Beach says before driving to the Patrick Space Force Base, reporters say. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says Johnson was caught trying to enter the base, speaking about how the President sent him a telepathic message telling him to take the truck.

That's when he tells cops he needed to warn the government officials about U.S. aliens fighting Chinese dragons, according to authorities. Johnson says he didn't know the owner of the F-150, WFLA added.

Johnson was booked in the Brevard County Jail on July 22 and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $3,000. Officials didn't say if the Ford truck was returned to the owner.

Patrick Space Force Base is located between the cities of Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach. It's also home to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Space Launch Delta 45, and other facilities. Civilians are allowed to visit the base, but it's unclear when Johnson allegedly tried accessing the location.

