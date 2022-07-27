Here's Where To Get The Best Chicken Fingers In Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
July 27, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Wednesday (July 27th) is National Chicken Finger Day, so what better excuse is there to try out a new local restaurant? Phoenix has tons of great places to grab some chicken fingers, but some are much better than others.
Yelp has a list of the best chicken finger restaurants in town, based on on reviews and ratings. According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Phoenix for getting chicken fingers is The Chicken Coop. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.
One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:
"Chicken coop has the best breaded chicken tenders I've had in ages. Super light. Chicken is very moist. Sauces are pretty good and fries are perfect, no grease!"
According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Phoenix to get chicken fingers:
- The Chicken Coop
- Mrs. Chicken
- Monroe's Hot Chicken
- Crazy Mike's Wings
- Four Peaks Brewing Company
- Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken- Phoenix
- Birdcall
- Belle's Nashville Kitchen
- Lucky's Burgers & Shakes
- Paradise Valley Burger Company
Click here to see the full list of restaurants.