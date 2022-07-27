Judge Rules Against Britney Spears Sitting For Deposition

Britney Spears will not have to sit for a deposition after all, per TMZ. The ruling was made by a judge on Wednesday (July 27.)

According to the outlet, the judge declared that all of the information Jamie Spears needs to defend himself amidst the conservatorship case can be acquired from other sources, such as documents and other witnesses. His lawyer felt it was necessary to have Britney sit for a deposition because otherwise, Jamie's "hands would be tied." Mathew Rosengart, Britney's lawyer, made it a point to the judge that she has been traumatized by her father for over a decade and that sitting for the deposition would re-traumatize her. Jamie filed for Britney to sit for a deposition back in June claiming that he "deserves a chance to question her under oath about the allegations," TMZ reports. He also claimed that the "Toxic" singer was trashing him online and in her upcoming memoir.

Back in May, Rosengart called out Jamie for “running and hiding” from his deposition. “Despite his demonstrably false claims that he has ‘nothing to hide’ and would therefore ‘hide nothing,’ James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct — under oath — as required by law,” said Rosengart in the court documents.