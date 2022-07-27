Lady Gaga Praises Doja Cat's Hilarious 'Shallow' Cover
By Yashira C.
July 28, 2022
Doja Cat had a video of herself playfully covering Lady Gaga's "Shallow" posted to TikTok on Tuesday (July 26) — and now Gaga has responded.
A fan reposted a screen recording of Doja's cover from a livestream where the rapper is seen dramatically belting the hit song. The caption of the video reads, "her new party trick’s to do this when everyone’s quietly eating." Gaga left a comment on Wednesday (July 27) where she simply responded with four letters in all caps: "LADY THATS A SERVE." Fans are already begging for Gaga x Doja collab after the funny and unexpected interaction.
Watch the TikTok and see the comment below:
@dojafantasy
her new party trick’s to do this when everyone’s quietly eating 🙂😭 #dojacat #doja #foryou #fypシ #viral #femalerapper #rap #funny #comedy #ladygaga #gaga♬ original sound - DojaFantasy
Lady Gaga comments on a TikTok of Doja Cat playfully singing “Shallow”:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2022
“LADY THATS A SERVE” pic.twitter.com/vxHoM3cpDi
Gaga is currently on her long-waited Chromatica Ball Tour. The tour was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finally kicked off in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday, July 17th. Before her performance, the singer shared an emotional message on Instagram Live. "I have not been on stage since 2018 on a tour," she said. "You can see how nervous I am." She continued, "The show celebrates things I have always loved like art and fashion and dance and music and technology, poetry, and the way all of those things work together. I want to allow you all to interpret this show in the way that you want to but I will say that it really documents the many different stages and sides of grief and the manic energy of grief that I feel like I've experienced in my life."