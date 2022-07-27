Lady Gaga Praises Doja Cat's Hilarious 'Shallow' Cover

Doja Cat had a video of herself playfully covering Lady Gaga's "Shallow" posted to TikTok on Tuesday (July 26) — and now Gaga has responded.

A fan reposted a screen recording of Doja's cover from a livestream where the rapper is seen dramatically belting the hit song. The caption of the video reads, "her new party trick’s to do this when everyone’s quietly eating." Gaga left a comment on Wednesday (July 27) where she simply responded with four letters in all caps: "LADY THATS A SERVE." Fans are already begging for Gaga x Doja collab after the funny and unexpected interaction.

Watch the TikTok and see the comment below: