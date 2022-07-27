Latest On Whose 'Leading' Steelers' QB Competition: Report

Veteran Mitchell Trubisky appears to be "leading" the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition during the team's first week of training camp, according to NFL Network senior insider Ian Rapoport.

Trubisky is currently getting the "first crack at winning the starting QB job," according to Rapoport, who said the former No. 2 overall pick is "a perfect system fit" in offensive coordinator Matt Canada's offense, despite the team having recently invested its long-term plans in No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett.

"This is a perfect system fit, Matt Canada's offense and Mitchell Trubisky, a really good athlete playing the quarterback position," Rapoport said. "We might see him get to a point where at the end of the year the Steelers say, 'alright, well this guy's our starter. We either turn it over to Kenny Pickett for the long-term or we work toward a future with Mitchell Trubisky.'"

Rapoport added that having both quarterbacks as viable options next season is "best case for the Steelers" before adding that Trubisky was "clearly leading this."