Rod Wave Pulls At Heartstrings With New Song Off Upcoming Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2022
Rod Wave has been fueling the hype around his upcoming album for quite some time. Ahead of its release next month, the Florida rapper shared the latest single from the project, and it might make his fans emotional.
On Wednesday, July 27, Rod Wave released his new song "Stone Rolling." On the track produced by SephGotTheWaves, TnTXD and Geo Vocals, Wave reflects on his journey as a rapper from the time he was on his own at 18 right until he most recent tour around the country and Mexico. In the official visuals, the "Tombstone" lyricist shows off touching moments with his fans and family during his recent trip.
"Livin' life like a runaway, and it's six years later," Wave raps on the song. "I said it and, no, I don't regret it/I just woke up in my tour bus, I don't know where I'm headed/I been out on my own since I turned eighteen, packed my bags, hit the road, left to chase my dreams/Love livin' in the A when people knew me barely, then my dream came alive, this shit got very scary."
The song arrives ahead of Rod Wave's new album Beautiful Mind. He confirmed the album's title during an Instagram Live session he hosted on the day before he dropped "Stone Rolling." The St. Petersburg, Fla. had originally planned on dropping his album on June 3rd, but then pushed the album back to June 10th. After that date passed with no album out, fans didn't get much of an update on it until this week.
rod wave said the album is dropping on the second week of august so most likely the 12th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IOMDYiKHG1— rodwave fanpage (@rodwavesplanet) July 26, 2022
Rod Wave also dropped the official album cover for Beautiful Mind, which drops on August 12. Watch the video for "Stone Rolling" above and check out the album cover below.