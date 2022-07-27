Rod Wave Pulls At Heartstrings With New Song Off Upcoming Album

"Livin' life like a runaway, and it's six years later," Wave raps on the song. "I said it and, no, I don't regret it/I just woke up in my tour bus, I don't know where I'm headed/I been out on my own since I turned eighteen, packed my bags, hit the road, left to chase my dreams/Love livin' in the A when people knew me barely, then my dream came alive, this shit got very scary."



The song arrives ahead of Rod Wave's new album Beautiful Mind. He confirmed the album's title during an Instagram Live session he hosted on the day before he dropped "Stone Rolling." The St. Petersburg, Fla. had originally planned on dropping his album on June 3rd, but then pushed the album back to June 10th. After that date passed with no album out, fans didn't get much of an update on it until this week.