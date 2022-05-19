Rod Wave's Felony Battery Case Has Been Dropped

Green was arrested over accusations of domestic abuse after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend at her home in Osceola County. According to the arrest warrant, he choked her until she couldn't breathe. Then, earlier this month, the rapper was stopped by a police officer. That's when he was arrested and formally charged. The rapper's lawyer Bradford Cohen described the incident as “a misunderstanding between a Girlfriend and Boyfriend.”



“That misunderstanding resulted in Mr. Green’s arrest," Cohen added. "After review of the evidence and speaking with witnesses, the State entered a Nolle Pross/ No Info on the matter and will not be pursuing charges.”



Rod Wave hasn't reacted to the news just yet. Instead, he's been posting up new dates for his upcoming tour, which will run well into the summer. His "For The Fans" tour begins on June 10 in Kentucky and will hit several major cities until July 3 where it will close out in Kansas City, Missouri.