Rod Wave's Felony Battery Case Has Been Dropped
By Tony M. Centeno
May 19, 2022
Rod Wave made headlines recently after he was arrested by police after he was accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend. Now it seems like the Florida rapper's felony battery case will not move forward.
According to a report Pitchfork published on Thursday, May 19, the case against Rod Wave, born Rodarius Marcell Green, has been dropped. The assistant state attorney said in a court filing that the case was "not suitable for trial." Green had been facing a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution," the assistant state attorney wrote in a court filing.
DISMISSED Myself and Atty. David Bigney @BigneyLawFirm had the pleasure of representing @rodwave in Osceola County on his DV case. The matter has been dismissed. This was a misunderstanding that has now been resolved. #rodwave #hiphop #criminallaw— Bradford Cohen (@bradfordcohen) May 19, 2022
Green was arrested over accusations of domestic abuse after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend at her home in Osceola County. According to the arrest warrant, he choked her until she couldn't breathe. Then, earlier this month, the rapper was stopped by a police officer. That's when he was arrested and formally charged. The rapper's lawyer Bradford Cohen described the incident as “a misunderstanding between a Girlfriend and Boyfriend.”
“That misunderstanding resulted in Mr. Green’s arrest," Cohen added. "After review of the evidence and speaking with witnesses, the State entered a Nolle Pross/ No Info on the matter and will not be pursuing charges.”
Rod Wave hasn't reacted to the news just yet. Instead, he's been posting up new dates for his upcoming tour, which will run well into the summer. His "For The Fans" tour begins on June 10 in Kentucky and will hit several major cities until July 3 where it will close out in Kansas City, Missouri.