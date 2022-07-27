Seattle Man's TikTok Blows Up From Videos Catching Bad Drivers

A Seattle man is going viral on TikTok for exposing bad driving practices and shenanigans on the road.

Deen Yamilkh, a local chiropractor, gets thousands of views off from a series of videos captioned "Driving in Seattle be like," which shows drivers doing either annoying or dangerous things on the road. He'll catch moments like a car trying to get over in a lane too soon, drivers getting into awkward situations, or vehicles nearly getting hit.

It's not just drivers. Sometimes pedestrians will wander into the street or dash into traffic on bikes and scooters.

“I've driven in multiple cities, I've lived on the east coast, the south and a couple years ago I moved to Seattle,” Yamilkha told KOMO. “Honestly, Seattle drivers are [some] of the nicest I've seen in the entire country.”