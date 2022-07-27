Seattle Man's TikTok Blows Up From Videos Catching Bad Drivers
By Zuri Anderson
July 27, 2022
A Seattle man is going viral on TikTok for exposing bad driving practices and shenanigans on the road.
Deen Yamilkh, a local chiropractor, gets thousands of views off from a series of videos captioned "Driving in Seattle be like," which shows drivers doing either annoying or dangerous things on the road. He'll catch moments like a car trying to get over in a lane too soon, drivers getting into awkward situations, or vehicles nearly getting hit.
It's not just drivers. Sometimes pedestrians will wander into the street or dash into traffic on bikes and scooters.
“I've driven in multiple cities, I've lived on the east coast, the south and a couple years ago I moved to Seattle,” Yamilkha told KOMO. “Honestly, Seattle drivers are [some] of the nicest I've seen in the entire country.”
Some of his videos get tens of thousands of views. One of his TikToks, which got over 637,000 views, caught a bicyclist flying past the front of his car as he was driving. It appears the bicycle grazed Yamilkha's vehicle.
"This was one of the scariest moments I've been through recently," the text-to-speech says. "I'm just glad we missed each other."
@lil_deeen
Reply to @hydroflask420 somehow some comments will still blame me, and for the one that say "abolish cars": cool, what's your plan to improve mass transit so we're on the same level as Europe and Japan? #capitolhill #bike #biker #seattle #seattletiktok #washington #washingtonstate #pnw #driving #drivers #dashcam #viral #fyp #xyzbca♬ original sound - Lil Deeen
Despite some of the wild scenes he catches on his dashcam, he notes that his content is meant to educate and raise awareness, not ridicule.
"I'm posting things that are relatable to everyone, not just in Seattle but any city with traffic," the TikToker says. That's also why he blurs people's faces and their license plates.
Reporters say the number of pedestrian and bicyclist deaths has increased in the metro area despite efforts by officials to reduce it. Yamilkha just hopes people to be more mindful of each other and avoid scary situations.
You can check out his TikTok account HERE.