'Several' Mosquitos Infected With West Nile Found Near Georgia School

Several mosquito traps were recently placed outside of a middle school in Georgia to be tested for diseases. According to WSB-TV, a lot of the traps came back positive for West Nile disease. Brown Middle School located just Southeast of Atlanta is right next to a number of city parks and trails. Pools of standing water found inside of Atlanta Beltline, Washington Park, and Grant Park serve as perfect breeding grounds for these insects.

WSB-TV mentioned that these were not the only places in the county that have tested positive for mosquito populations harboring West Nile. For the next month, insecticides will be sprayed to encompass land up to a half mile away from the effected areas. Fulton County has been testing mosquito traps annually from mid-Summer to mid-Fall for quite some time. This allows for greater protection for community members against these potentially dangerous diseases. West Nile disease can be void of symptoms, but in some cases the infected will experience rash, headache, diarrhea, and body aches for a period of time.

The Fulton County Board of Health recommended that locals try to eliminate pools of water near their home as much as possible. This includes the inside of flower pots and rain buckets. WSB-TV also noted that it is important to wear light colored clothes outside and use mosquito repellant to prevent these diseases.