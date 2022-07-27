This Is The Likelihood Of Being Struck By Lightning In Georgia

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 27, 2022

Lightning Bolts With Thunder Storm and Palms
Photo: Getty Images

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the United States every year. Although that number seems high, the odds of actually being struck by lightning in any given year are less than one in a million, and almost 90% of all lightning strike victims survive. However, there are factors that can put individuals at a higher risk of being struck by lightning.

In general, the Southeastern states are the most at risk when it comes to lightning strikes, according to the CDC. In addition, men are four times more likely than women to be struck by lightning, and the average age of a person struck by lightning is 37.

While lightning can occur during any time of the year, most lightning deaths occur during the summer months, especially July. On top of that, lightning deaths often occur on weekends —particularly Saturdays— and in the afternoons. "In fact, two out of three lightning deaths occur between noon and 6 p.m.," according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, there have been 16 lightning deaths in Georgia from 2006 to 2021. The highest number of lightning deaths have been reported in Florida, at 79. On the other side, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire and Washington have had no lightning deaths reported in the same time frame.

