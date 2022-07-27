Shawn Mendes Cancels Rest Of His Tour After Talking To Health Professionals
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 27, 2022
After postponing recent shows on his Wonder World Tour to take care of his mental health, Shawn Mendes has announced that the remainder of the tour will be canceled. The singer made the unfortunate announcement on social media in a heartfelt statement explaining the journey behind the difficult decision.
"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," he began. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away." Mendes kicked off his world tour back in March with dates across the United Kingdom and Europe. The tour then resumed in North America in late June. Over the past year, the singer has been open about his struggles with mental health.
He continued, "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority."
Mendes ended the announcement on a hopeful and grateful note. "This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."