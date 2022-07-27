Simon Cowell Says He Will 'Never Forget' Michigan Student's 'AGT' Audition

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 27, 2022

"America's Got Talent" Season 17 Kick-Off Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan school shooting survivor received a standing ovation from all four judges Tuesday while auditioning for America's Got Talent, according to FOX News.

18-year-old Ava Swiss, who is currently a senior at Oxford High School, survived a school shooting in Oxford Michigan in 2021. Before performing a rendition of "Remember" by singer Lauren Daigle, a song that helps her "remember the good," Swiss told the judges "it's been hard" for her since the incident. Four of her classmates were killed and seven others, including one teacher, were injured in the shooting. "I remember my community, my family, just the love," she said. "And I remember that it’s all there for me, and it’ll help me get to where I need to be."

Sofia Vergara said the performance took her breath away, and Simon Cowell noted, "This is one of those auditions I will never forget."

Heidi Klum called the performance "amazing" and Howie Mandel said it was "inspiring." The latter went on to say, "In life, it’s tough to show up, especially after going through incredible trauma. The fact that you can break through that and shine the way you did today is so inspirational for every human being. So, you really shined."

