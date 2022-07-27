This Is Chicago's 'Craziest' Pizza

Pizza toppings are a heavily debated topic amongst pizza lovers everywhere, and for good reason. What you put on your pizza essentially reveals your entire identity to those around you. All jokes aside, some toppings are really out there. The craziest pizza toppings go beyond pepperoni, mushroom, onion, and even deluxe options. These creations are so crazy that you almost want to try them once just to say that you have. And who knows, the pizza that you initially discounted could turn out to be your favorite. If you are the kind of person that cringes at the thought of pineapple on pizza, then you will want to close your eyes before risking the sight of these unique creations.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the craziest pizza sold in Chicago is a Bahn Mi One More Time made at Dimo's Pizza.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about this one-of-a-kind pizza pie:

"This delicious-looking and -sounding pizza features all the good stuff you'd find in a traditional Vietnamese sandwich — just in pizza form. There's char siu-style bacon, pickled vegetables, cilantro, and mint, plus sesame aioli, sesame seeds, mozzarella and a pâté cream base for good measure. There are lots of fun pizzas at this restaurant, or at lease pizzas with fun names. The Book of Boba Feta is the latest addition. "

