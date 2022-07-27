This Is Ohio's 'Craziest' Pizza

By Logan DeLoye

July 27, 2022

Pizza toppings are a heavily debated topic amongst pizza lovers everywhere, and for good reason. What you put on your pizza essentially reveals your entire identity to those around you. All jokes aside, some toppings are really out there. The craziest pizza toppings go beyond pepperoni, mushroom, onion, and even deluxe options. These creations are so crazy that you almost want to try them once just to say that you have. And who knows, the pizza that you initially discounted could turn out to be your favorite. If you are the kind of person that cringes at the thought of pineapple on pizza, then you will want to close your eyes before risking the sight of these unique creations.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the craziest pizza sold in Ohio is the Kumana Wana Laya pizza sold at Mikey's Late Night Slice in Columbus.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about this one-of-a-kind pizza pie:

"This pizza joint takes what has become pretty much a classic at this point — albeit a hotly debated one — and adds something extra to the ham and pineapple toppings: cinnamon. We're guessing it amps up the sweetness, and as unapologetic fans of this particular pizza, we're not mad at it. 

For more information regarding the craziest pizza's sold around the country visit HERE.

