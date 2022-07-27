This Is The Highest-Earning County In Washington

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Washington state.

"Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income," researchers explain.

According to their data, the highest-earning county in Washington is...

King County!

The iconic Seattle is the county seat of King. The county is also home to Redmond, Bellevue, Kent, Kirkland, and more rapidly-growing cities and suburbs. It's also the most populous county in the entire state.

The website also provided stats for King County, as well:

Median household income: $99,158 (28.8% above state average, 52.6% above national average)

Households earning over $100k: 49.6% (#52 highest among all counties nationwide)

Households earning less than $15k: 6.5% (#52 highest among all counties nationwide)

Here are the Top 15 highest-earning counties in the Evergreen State, according to Stacker:

King County Snohomish County Kitsap County Clark County Pierce County Thurston County Benton County Skagit County Island County Skamania County Franklin County Douglas County Whatcom County San Juan County Columbia County

Click HERE for the full report.