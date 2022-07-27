WrestleMania 40 Host City Announced

Philadelphia will serve as the host city for WrestleMania 40.

World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest annual event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024, the company announced alongside Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau and PHL Sports in a news release shared on its official website Wednesday (July 27).

The Philadelphia Inquirer and Sports Business Journal initially reported on Philadelphia serving as WrestleMania 40's host city prior to WWE's official announcement.

“We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40th WrestleMania in 2024,” said Mayor Kenney via the news release. “The week-long series of events will help put a global spotlight on our great city while also generating a major impact for our local economy.”

“Philadelphia is excited to host WrestleMania for the first time in 25 years,” said Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gregg Caren. “The combination of Philadelphia’s passionate fans joining forces with WWE’s worldwide fan base will create an incredible electricity throughout the city for the events at Lincoln Financial Field, Wells Fargo Center and the Pennsylvania Convention Center.”

This year's WrestleMania event was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and had a (disputed) combined attendance of 156,352 during Night One (77,899) and Night Two (78,453).

WrestleMania 39 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California next year.

WWE said it will release additional information on WrestleMania 40 "in the near future."