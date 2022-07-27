Young Dolph's New Posthumous Song 'Hall of Fame' Arrives On His Birthday
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2022
Young Dolph would've been 37 today if he wasn't senselessly murdered in front of the cookie shop he visited every time he was back home in Memphis. In honor of his birthday, Paper Route EMPIRE has released his new posthumous single.
On Wednesday, July 27, Young Dolph's new song "Hall of Fame" hit streaming services everywhere. On the song produced by BandPlay, Dolph boasts his riches and demands respect as one of the greatest MC's in the game. He even shouts out JAY-Z and claims he has $2 million for him to do a verse on one of his songs.
"Bad boy spending millions out here like I'm signed to Diddy," Dolph raps. "Showed the plain jane Rolex had a meeting with Roc Nation/But they got bout four, five, six rap n****s over there deadbeat hating, but I still f**k with Jigga, tell him I got two million for him/To do a verse, and if he don't I still got love for him."
In addition to the track, the official visualizer was also released. The visuals show off a shrine in his hometown dedicated to Dolph and his discography. Dolph's new song arrives seven months after Paper Route EMPIRE dropped its compilation album Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Young Dolph as a tribute to the late rapper, which features all of the label's artists including Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Kenny Muney and others.
"Hall of Fame" is the first posthumous offering from Dolph of many to come this year. Back in January, Paper Route EMPIRE announced its plans to drop a new album called Paper Route Frank, but did not confirm a release date. Watch the official visualizer for "Hall of Fame" below.